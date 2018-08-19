Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.06. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesee & Wyoming.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 406,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,322. Genesee & Wyoming has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $362,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $913,530. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 921,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 99.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 5.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 52.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.