Genetic Technologies (GENE) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.25

News coverage about Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genetic Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5184731067077 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 70,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,333. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States.

