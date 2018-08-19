Genius Brands International (GNUS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genius Brands International earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.145801754879 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 92.64%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

