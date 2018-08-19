Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will post sales of $94.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $95.97 million. Genomic Health posted sales of $83.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $380.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.96 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $426.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,529 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $477,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,693 shares of company stock worth $10,251,425. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,891,000 after acquiring an additional 770,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 223,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 357,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,479.00 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply