GenTrust LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,847 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

