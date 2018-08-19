Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 334,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 133,946 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 228,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 848,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 87,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

