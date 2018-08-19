Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

