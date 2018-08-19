GlobalCoin (GLC) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. GlobalCoin has a market capitalization of $198,439.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GlobalCoin is www.globalcoin.info.

GlobalCoin Coin Trading

GlobalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

