Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Price Tops $0.10

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market cap of $26,802.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.02410477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00624361 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023132 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00050001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

