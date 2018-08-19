Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golfsmith International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $25.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 161,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,787. Golfsmith International has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golfsmith International by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 229,892 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Golfsmith International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 115,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in Golfsmith International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 561,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Golfsmith International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Golfsmith International by 96.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 320,809 shares during the period.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

