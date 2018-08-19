Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.00 ($28.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.09 ($27.38).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €23.18 ($26.34) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.