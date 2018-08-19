Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,001 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,071,000 after acquiring an additional 675,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 376,458 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,617,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 262,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of MAR opened at $123.85 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $96.90 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In other news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,160,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

