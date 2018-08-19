Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 361.4% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $33,850,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,750.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 485,444 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $25,334,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.96 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

