Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 115.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 98,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

