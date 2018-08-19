GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,551 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

