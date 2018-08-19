Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News articles about Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanmi Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.7843329195335 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HAFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 99,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.68%. research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director Scott Diehl acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

