Haven Protocol Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00011389 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $19,853.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.01 or 0.04592830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.08588833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00903192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01506222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00204818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.18 or 0.02189054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00289799 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 4,233,521 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

