Head to Head Comparison: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) versus Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ: SBT) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 7.82 $12.72 million $1.38 31.80 Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 4.28 $37.97 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.78% 1.31% Sterling Bancorp N/A 16.71% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

