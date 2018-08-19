Head to Head Comparison: Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) & BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLFS) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 33.00 -$15.66 million ($1.35) -1.79 BioLife Solutions $11.02 million 29.50 -$2.51 million ($0.21) -94.05

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -54.36% -40.91% BioLife Solutions 1.76% 2.24% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Soleno Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioLife Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, filling, and finishing services for liquid media products. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly using its sales force, as well as through biolifesolutions.com; and through various regional distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

