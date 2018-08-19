Head to Head Contrast: Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) and IDT (IDT)

Koninklijke KPN (NYSE: IDT) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.47 $545.93 million $0.12 21.33 IDT $1.50 billion 0.09 $8.17 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke KPN and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A IDT -0.89% 0.06% 0.01%

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers. The Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cable telephony services; cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services that support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and PicuP, an automated business phone service that answers, routes, and manages voice calls. This segment also offers its services through distributors, system integrators, and master agents. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides bundled local/long distance phone services, including unlimited local, regional toll and domestic long distance calling, and calling features under the IDT America brand name to residential customers. As of July 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 3,500 active customers for its bundled local/long distance plans and approximately 14,500 customers for its long distance-only plans. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

