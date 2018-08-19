Head to Head Contrast: Vaxart (VXRT) versus BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Vaxart (NASDAQ: BCRX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -317.57% -668.71% -43.85% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -270.95% -107.85% -47.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $8.90 million 2.41 -$29.40 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $25.19 million 30.83 -$65.78 million ($0.78) -9.10

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 42.02%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxart on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan. It also develops BCX7353 and second generation kallikrein inhibitors, which are oral serine protease inhibitors targeting plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; BCX9250 and BCX9499, which are activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor to treat RNA viruses. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.