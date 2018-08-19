Head to Head Review: Insperity (NSP) & Dometic Group AB (publ) (DTCGF)

Insperity (OTCMKTS: DTCGF) and Dometic Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Insperity has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group AB (publ) has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insperity and Dometic Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 2 2 0 2.50 Dometic Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity presently has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Dometic Group AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Dometic Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.06% 122.44% 11.47% Dometic Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dometic Group AB (publ) does not pay a dividend. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insperity and Dometic Group AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $3.30 billion 1.43 $84.40 million $2.04 55.17 Dometic Group AB (publ) $1.45 billion 2.17 N/A N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Dometic Group AB (publ).

Summary

Insperity beats Dometic Group AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

