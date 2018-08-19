Head-To-Head Survey: BIOLINERX Ltd/S (BLRX) & Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

BIOLINERX Ltd/S (NASDAQ: VTGN) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLINERX Ltd/S N/A -47.07% -41.75% Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -381.91% -186.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLINERX Ltd/S N/A N/A -$24.35 million ($0.27) -3.28 Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 24.47 -$14.34 million ($1.11) -1.18

Vistagen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLINERX Ltd/S. BIOLINERX Ltd/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistagen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BIOLINERX Ltd/S has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIOLINERX Ltd/S and Vistagen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLINERX Ltd/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

BIOLINERX Ltd/S currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.60%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 663.36%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than BIOLINERX Ltd/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BIOLINERX Ltd/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats BIOLINERX Ltd/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLINERX Ltd/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company focused on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company's other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling; BL-9020, which is a monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as an anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

