Hercules Capital (HTGC) Given News Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hercules Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3190688246079 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE HTGC remained flat at $$13.60 during midday trading on Friday. 329,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,706. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

