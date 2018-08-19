HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and LBank. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $141,891.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00302483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00155971 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,568,198 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Token Store and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

