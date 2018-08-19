Hexcel (HXL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.6375550433992 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hexcel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

