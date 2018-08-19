Hi Mutual Society Hits 24-Hour Volume of $188,342.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $188,342.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00295086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155927 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

