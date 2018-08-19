Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Wednesday.

HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 997 ($12.72) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230.70 ($15.70).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,818 ($23.19) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,346 ($29.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider John J. Castellani purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,566.02). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £261,800 ($333,971.17).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.