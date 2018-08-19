Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,145,035 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the July 13th total of 1,403,205 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 515.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

