HL Financial Services LLC Has $691,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)

HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

CEMB stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

