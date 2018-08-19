Home Depot (HD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $203.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $195.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $769,306,000 after buying an additional 1,279,244 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,803,000 after buying an additional 934,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

