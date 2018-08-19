Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 2.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,298.90.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,215.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

