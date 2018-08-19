Howard Hughes (HHC) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.23

Media coverage about Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Howard Hughes earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5682796212753 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$141.27” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $114.28 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.34). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

