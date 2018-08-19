HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Given a $7.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of HTGM opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.50.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 132.67% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

