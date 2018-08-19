Hubii Network (HBT) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $0.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00301104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00155747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,516,418 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.