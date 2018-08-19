Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 49.3099922719281 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IEP stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

