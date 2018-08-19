Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ: ICLK) is one of 193 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Iclick Interactive Asia Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $125.26 million -$24.61 million -7.52 Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors $1.77 billion $187.45 million -7.55

Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors 1387 6617 12692 565 2.58

Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A Iclick Interactive Asia Group Competitors -3.54% -52.14% 3.70%

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

