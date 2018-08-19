Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.4107492872879 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 19,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,612. Image Sensing Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

