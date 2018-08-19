Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 215,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,709 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 397.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.