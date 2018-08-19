Imperva Inc (IMPV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Imperva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.42. Imperva reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperva by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Imperva in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 1.68. Imperva has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

