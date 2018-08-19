Indus (INH) PT Set at €76.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($75.91) target price on shares of Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Indus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.33 ($78.78).

Shares of INH opened at €53.50 ($60.80) on Wednesday. Indus has a 52-week low of €53.90 ($61.25) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

