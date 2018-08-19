InnerWorkings (INWK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ INWK opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.22 million. equities analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 113.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 521,585 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth about $4,152,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,559,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 443,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,513,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

