Insider Buying: Aura Minerals Inc (ORA) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) insider Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 25,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 1,900 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,135.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 10,400 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,840.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 10,800 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern bought 11,600 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$24,360.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 17,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,701.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 36,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 12,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,888.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 50,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Enterprises Ltd. Northwestern acquired 17,100 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,962.00.

ORA traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.69. 74,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088. Aura Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a mid-tier gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its property portfolio includes the San Andres gold mine covering an area of 399 hectares located in La Union, the Department of Copan, Honduras; the Aranzazu copper mine covering an area of approximately 11,380 hectares situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil; and the Sao Francisco gold mine, covering an area of approximately 16,370 hectares located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.