Insider Buying: GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) CEO Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 12,964 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $38,632.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $3.12 on Friday. GigaMedia Limited has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

