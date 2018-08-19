Insider Buying: MINDBODY Inc (MB) Director Buys $106,980.00 in Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) Director Adam L. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MINDBODY stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MINDBODY Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. sell-side analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MINDBODY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

