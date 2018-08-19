Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) CEO Purchases $222,400.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. KBC Group NV raised its position in Sally Beauty by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 672,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 516,826 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,860,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after purchasing an additional 135,555 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 596,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, beau cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

