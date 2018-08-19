Insider Buying: STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) Insider Acquires C$29,564.00 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) insider David Todd Johnson purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.00.

STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.67. 94,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,439. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.93.

Several research firms recently commented on STEP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.32.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

