Insider Buying: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Haydee Olinger purchased 1,000 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 17,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,657. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.87.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

