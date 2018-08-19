Insider Selling: American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Insider Sells $1,992,726.45 in Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $1,992,726.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFG stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,062,000 after purchasing an additional 763,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,480,000 after purchasing an additional 282,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 11,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Financial Group by 1,422.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 211,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Financial Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

