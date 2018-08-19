Insider Selling: Cryolife Inc (CRY) VP Sells $531,978.72 in Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $531,978.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,461,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Ashley Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, David Ashley Lee sold 10,247 shares of Cryolife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $337,946.06.

CRY stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,135,000 after buying an additional 645,825 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,839,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cryolife by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 67,434 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

